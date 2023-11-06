I Will Never Let You Down Şarkı Sözleri
Rita Ora
I Will Never Let You Down
Tell me baby what we're gonna do
I'll make it easy, got a lot to lose
Watch the sunlight, coming through
Open the window, let it shine on you
***
'Cause I've been sick and working all week
And I've been doing just fine (hey)
You've been tired of watching me
Forgot to have a good time, boy (hey)
You can't take it all these faces
Never keeping it real
I know exactly how you feel
***
When you say you've had enough
And you might just give it up
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
When you feeling low on love
I'll be what you dreaming of
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
***
There's a million ways to go
Don't be embarrassed if you lose control
On the rooftop, now you know
Your body's frozen and you lost your soul
***
'Cause I've been sick and working all week
And I've been doing just fine (hey)
You've been tired of watching me
Forgot to have a good time, boy (hey)
You can take it all these spaces
Never keeping it real (yeah-yeah)
I know exactly how you feel
***
When you say you've had enough
And you might just give it up
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
When you feeling low on love
I'll be what you dreaming of
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
***
Let me take you where you never go
Have a little fun, it's the only way we know
Let me show you what you never see
You know how to love only when you're holding me (oh)
***
When you say you've had enough
And you might just give it up
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
When you feeling low on love
I'll be what you dreaming of
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
***
When you say you've had enough
And you might just give it up
Oh, oh
I will never let you down
When you feeling low on love
I'll be what you're dreaming of
I will never let you down