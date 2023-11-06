Tell me baby what we're gonna do I'll make it easy, got a lot to lose Watch the sunlight, coming through Open the window, let it shine on you *** 'Cause I've been sick and working all week And I've been doing just fine (hey) You've been tired of watching me Forgot to have a good time, boy (hey) You can't take it all these faces Never keeping it real I know exactly how you feel *** When you say you've had enough And you might just give it up Oh, oh I will never let you down When you feeling low on love I'll be what you dreaming of Oh, oh I will never let you down Oh, oh I will never let you down Oh, oh I will never let you down *** There's a million ways to go Don't be embarrassed if you lose control On the rooftop, now you know Your body's frozen and you lost your soul *** 'Cause I've been sick and working all week And I've been doing just fine (hey) You've been tired of watching me Forgot to have a good time, boy (hey) You can take it all these spaces Never keeping it real (yeah-yeah) I know exactly how you feel *** When you say you've had enough And you might just give it up Oh, oh I will never let you down When you feeling low on love I'll be what you dreaming of Oh, oh I will never let you down Oh, oh I will never let you down Oh, oh I will never let you down *** Let me take you where you never go Have a little fun, it's the only way we know Let me show you what you never see You know how to love only when you're holding me (oh) *** When you say you've had enough And you might just give it up Oh, oh I will never let you down When you feeling low on love I'll be what you dreaming of Oh, oh I will never let you down *** When you say you've had enough And you might just give it up Oh, oh I will never let you down When you feeling low on love I'll be what you're dreaming of I will never let you down