I should've stayed with you last night Instead of going out to find trouble That's just trouble (Yeah) *** I think I run away sometimes Whenever I get too vulnerable That's not your fault (Yeah) *** See I wanna stay the whole night I wanna lay with you 'til the sun's up I wanna let you inside Oh, heaven knows I've tried *** I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me Say what's the matter, what's the matter with me? What's the matter with me? Oh, I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me now *** Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I *** And every time it gets too real And every time I feel like sabotaging I start running (Again) *** And every time I push away I really wanna say that I'm sorry (Yeah) But I say nothing (Yeah) *** See I wanna stay the whole night I wanna lay with you 'til the sun's up I wanna let you inside Oh, heaven knows I've tried *** I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me Say what's the matter, what's the matter with me? What's the matter with me? Oh, I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me now *** Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I *** I wanna stay with you 'til the morning I wanna lay with you through the sunrise I wanna show you that you're my only I wanna lay with you 'til the sun's up I wanna stay with you 'til the morning I wanna lay with you through the sunrise, through the sunrise Oh-oh-oh, heaven knows I've tried *** I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me Say what's the matter, what's the matter with me? What's the matter with me? *** Oh, I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could I let you love me Say what's the matter, what's the matter with me? What's the matter with me? Oh, I wish that I could I let you love Wish that I could let you love me now *** Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I Oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, oh, I wish, I