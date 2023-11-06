Lonely Together feat. Avicii Şarkı Sözleri
Rita Ora Lonely Together feat. Avicii şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Rita Ora Lonely Together feat. Avicii şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Lonely Together feat. Avicii sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Rita Ora
Lonely Together feat. Avicii
Tüm Şarkıları
-
It's you and your world
And I'm caught in the middle
I caught the edge of a knife
And it hurts just a little
And I know, and I know, and I know
And I know that I can't be your friend
It's my head or my heart
And I'm caught in the middle
***
My hands are tied, but not tight enough
You're the high that I can't give up
Oh lord, here we go
***
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I'm on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know
I can't change you, and I
I won't change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I'm on my way tonight
***
Let's be lonely together
A little less lonely together
***
Eyes wide shut and it feels like the first time (Oh)
Before the rush to my blood
Was too much and we flatlined (Oh)
And I know, and I know, and I know
And I know just how this ends
Now I'm all messed up
And it feels like the first time (Oh)
***
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I'm on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know
I can't change you, and I
I won't change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I'm on my way tonight
***
Let's be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let's be lonely together
A little less lonely together
***
My hands are tied, but not tight enough
You're the high that I can't give up
Oh lord, here we go
***
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I'm on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know
I can't change you, and I
I won't change
I might hate myself tomorrow
But I'm on my way tonight
***
Let's be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let's be lonely together
(Let's be lonely lonely now)
(Let's be lonely lonely now)
***
A little less lonely together
A little less lonely now
A little less lonely now
A little less lonely now