It's you and your world And I'm caught in the middle I caught the edge of a knife And it hurts just a little And I know, and I know, and I know And I know that I can't be your friend It's my head or my heart And I'm caught in the middle *** My hands are tied, but not tight enough You're the high that I can't give up Oh lord, here we go *** I might hate myself tomorrow But I'm on my way tonight At the bottom of a bottle You're the poison in the wine And I know I can't change you, and I I won't change I might hate myself tomorrow But I'm on my way tonight *** Let's be lonely together A little less lonely together *** Eyes wide shut and it feels like the first time (Oh) Before the rush to my blood Was too much and we flatlined (Oh) And I know, and I know, and I know And I know just how this ends Now I'm all messed up And it feels like the first time (Oh) *** I might hate myself tomorrow But I'm on my way tonight At the bottom of a bottle You're the poison in the wine And I know I can't change you, and I I won't change I might hate myself tomorrow But I'm on my way tonight *** Let's be lonely together A little less lonely together Let's be lonely together A little less lonely together *** My hands are tied, but not tight enough You're the high that I can't give up Oh lord, here we go *** I might hate myself tomorrow But I'm on my way tonight At the bottom of a bottle You're the poison in the wine And I know I can't change you, and I I won't change I might hate myself tomorrow But I'm on my way tonight *** Let's be lonely together A little less lonely together Let's be lonely together (Let's be lonely lonely now) (Let's be lonely lonely now) *** A little less lonely together A little less lonely now A little less lonely now A little less lonely now