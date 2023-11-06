Poison Şarkı Sözleri
I could have beer for breakfast
My sanity for lunch
Trying to get over how bad I want you so much
Innocence for dinner
Pour something in my cup
Anything and everything just to fill me up
***
But nothing ever gets me high like this
I pick my poison and it's you
Nothing could kill me like you do
You're going straight to my head
And I'm heading straight for the edge
I pick my poison and it's you
I pick my poison and it's you
***
I can feel you whisper
And laying on the floor
And I try to stop but I keep on coming back for more
I'm a lightweight, and I know it
'Cause after the first time
I was falling
Falling down
***
But nothing ever gets me high like this
I pick my poison and it's you
Nothing could kill me like you do
You're going straight to my head
And I'm heading straight for the edge
I pick my poison and it's you
I pick my poison and it's you
***
Bittersweet ecstasy that you got me in
Falling deep I can't sleep tonight
And you make me feel like I'm out of my mind
But it's alright, it's alright, it's alright
Bittersweet ecstasy that you got me in
Falling deep I can't sleep tonight
And you make me feel like I'm out of my mind
Ohh, but it's alright, it's alright, it's alright
***
Nothing ever gets me high like this
I pick my poison and it's you
Nothing could kill me like you do
You're going straight to my head
And I'm heading straight for the edge (I'm heading straight for the edge)
I pick my poison and it's you (Ohh it's you)
I pick my poison and it's you
And it's you
Yeah, yeah, yeah
***
I pick my poison and it's you