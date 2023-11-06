I could have beer for breakfast My sanity for lunch Trying to get over how bad I want you so much Innocence for dinner Pour something in my cup Anything and everything just to fill me up *** But nothing ever gets me high like this I pick my poison and it's you Nothing could kill me like you do You're going straight to my head And I'm heading straight for the edge I pick my poison and it's you I pick my poison and it's you *** I can feel you whisper And laying on the floor And I try to stop but I keep on coming back for more I'm a lightweight, and I know it 'Cause after the first time I was falling Falling down *** But nothing ever gets me high like this I pick my poison and it's you Nothing could kill me like you do You're going straight to my head And I'm heading straight for the edge I pick my poison and it's you I pick my poison and it's you *** Bittersweet ecstasy that you got me in Falling deep I can't sleep tonight And you make me feel like I'm out of my mind But it's alright, it's alright, it's alright Bittersweet ecstasy that you got me in Falling deep I can't sleep tonight And you make me feel like I'm out of my mind Ohh, but it's alright, it's alright, it's alright *** Nothing ever gets me high like this I pick my poison and it's you Nothing could kill me like you do You're going straight to my head And I'm heading straight for the edge (I'm heading straight for the edge) I pick my poison and it's you (Ohh it's you) I pick my poison and it's you And it's you Yeah, yeah, yeah *** I pick my poison and it's you