Palms to the sky
We unite
I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it
We rise tonight
(Hey, take a look at you)
(Hey, take a look at you)
***
I'm checking you out in your sweet desire
I'm coming over to make you mine
It's a crime boy, you're so fine
***
I'm taking you out, boy, it's a green light
I'm glad you came over, it was about time
It feels right, boy you're so fine
***
This goes radioactive
Drop the ball, let me feel the beat
This goes radioactive
Drop the ball, let me feel the beat
***
Palms to the sky
You know
I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it
We rise tonight
***
Palms to the sky
We unite
I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it
We rise tonight
***
Moving on me as the world ends
This nuclear heat is a beautiful air
You might not live to tell
***
This goes radioactive
Drop the ball, let me feel the beat
This goes radioactive
Drop the ball, let me feel the beat
***
Palms to the sky
You know
I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it
We rise tonight
***
Palms to the sky
We unite
I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it
We rise tonight
(Hey, take a look at you)
***
Palms to the sky
You, you, you, you and I
Palms to the sky
You, you, you, you and I
Palms to the sky
You, you, you, you and I
We rise tonight
***
Palms to the sky
You know
I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it
We rise tonight
***
Palms to the sky
We unite
I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it
We rise tonight
***
We unite, you and I are right tonight
We unite, you and I are right tonight
We unite, you and I are right tonight
You and I are right tonight