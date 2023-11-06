Palms to the sky We unite I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it We rise tonight (Hey, take a look at you) (Hey, take a look at you) *** I'm checking you out in your sweet desire I'm coming over to make you mine It's a crime boy, you're so fine *** I'm taking you out, boy, it's a green light I'm glad you came over, it was about time It feels right, boy you're so fine *** This goes radioactive Drop the ball, let me feel the beat This goes radioactive Drop the ball, let me feel the beat *** Palms to the sky You know I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it We rise tonight *** Palms to the sky We unite I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it We rise tonight *** Moving on me as the world ends This nuclear heat is a beautiful air You might not live to tell *** This goes radioactive Drop the ball, let me feel the beat This goes radioactive Drop the ball, let me feel the beat *** Palms to the sky You know I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it We rise tonight *** Palms to the sky We unite I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it We rise tonight (Hey, take a look at you) *** Palms to the sky You, you, you, you and I Palms to the sky You, you, you, you and I Palms to the sky You, you, you, you and I We rise tonight *** Palms to the sky You know I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it We rise tonight *** Palms to the sky We unite I feel it, and I feel it, and I feel fe-feel it We rise tonight *** We unite, you and I are right tonight We unite, you and I are right tonight We unite, you and I are right tonight You and I are right tonight