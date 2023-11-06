Where did it go? The love that we shared, guess we'll never know Is it hidden behind that velvet rope? While I'm standing alone Out in the cold *** Where did you go? Do your new friends know, that it's all for show? Or did you fool them all, into thinking you're gold? Did you do as you're told? Will it ever get old? *** Don't you remember me, darling? When you lay down to sleep, do you still think of me? 'Cause I remember you, darling Without the sadness in your eyes Now the champagne's running dry *** I heard that you've been living it up, living it up Where did I go wrong? Only yesterday, you were beside me, -side me Now I'm just another one You're the one who's giving it up, giving it up Singing that same song You're the only one I want beside me, -side me Now I'm just another one Singing that same song *** You were so high I bet you felt you could touch the sky Now you reach the top, was it worth the climb? Oh, what did you find? Would you leave it behind? *** If I were to say That since you've been gone, it isn't the same That maybe I'm wrong and I've made a mistake By letting you go So far away *** Don't you remember me, darling? When you lay down to sleep, do you still think of me? 'Cause I remember you, darling Without the sadness in your eyes Now the champagne's running dry (Oh, oh, oh, oh) *** I heard that you've been living it up, living it up Where did I go wrong? Only yesterday, you were beside me, -side me Now I'm just another one You're the one who's giving it up, giving it up Singing that same song *** You're the only one I want beside me, -side me Now I'm just another one (Ooh) Singing that same song (Ooh, ooh, yeah, yeah) Now I'm just another one (Come on, ooh) Clap with me now Singing that same song (Ooh, ooh) You're the only one I want beside me, -side me Now I'm just another one *** I heard that you've been living it up, living it up (Oh, no) Where did I go wrong? (Yeah, yeah) Only yesterday, you were beside me, -side me Now I'm just another one (You know that I know, yeah, yeah) Giving it up (Oh, no) Singing that same song (You're the only one I want beside me, -side me) Now I'm just another one (Oh)