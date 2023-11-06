I woke up with a fear this morning But I can taste you on the tip of my tongue Alarm without no warning You're by my side and we've got smoke in our lungs *** Last night we were way up, kissing in the back of the cab And then you say love, baby, let's go back to my flat And when we wake up, never had a feeling like that I got a reason so man, put that record on again *** I don't want to hear sad songs anymore I only want to hear love songs I found my heart up in this place tonight Don't want to sing mad songs anymore Only want to sing your song 'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm *** I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that *** No fear, but I think I'm falling I'm not proud But I'm usually the type of girl that would hit and run No risk, so I think I'm all in When I kiss your lips, through my heartbeat thump *** And now we're way up, dancing on the roof of the house And then we make love, right there on your best friend's couch And then you say, love, this is what is all about So keep on kissing my mouth and put that record on again *** I don't want to hear sad songs anymore I only want to hear love songs I found my heart up in this place tonight Don't want to sing mad songs anymore Only want to sing your song 'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm *** I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like I'm *** I don't want to hear sad songs anymore I only want to hear love songs I found my heart up in this place tonight I don't want to sing mad songs anymore I only want to sing your song 'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm *** I don't want to hear sad songs anymore I only want to hear love songs I found my heart up in this place tonight Don't want to sing mad songs anymore Only want to sing your song 'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm (Got me feeling like I'm) *** I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm in love) I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm) I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm in love) Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that