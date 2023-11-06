Your Song Şarkı Sözleri
Rita Ora Your Song şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Rita Ora Your Song şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Your Song sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I woke up with a fear this morning
But I can taste you on the tip of my tongue
Alarm without no warning
You're by my side and we've got smoke in our lungs
***
Last night we were way up, kissing in the back of the cab
And then you say love, baby, let's go back to my flat
And when we wake up, never had a feeling like that
I got a reason so man, put that record on again
***
I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm
***
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that
***
No fear, but I think I'm falling
I'm not proud
But I'm usually the type of girl that would hit and run
No risk, so I think I'm all in
When I kiss your lips, through my heartbeat thump
***
And now we're way up, dancing on the roof of the house
And then we make love, right there on your best friend's couch
And then you say, love, this is what is all about
So keep on kissing my mouth and put that record on again
***
I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm
***
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like I'm
***
I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
I don't want to sing mad songs anymore
I only want to sing your song
'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm
***
I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
'Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm (Got me feeling like I'm)
***
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm in love)
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm)
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love (I'm in love)
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that