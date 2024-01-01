Ronnie James Dio

Now that my dreams have gone dead I see them burning in the fire Just like the words that I've said Ashes turned to ashes once again * Look for a sign in the air A light that dances in the sky Maybe you'll see it somewhere Oh, shining like a diamond * Promising that hope will never die I might know the answer Well, it's back there in my brain Some day soon I'll be rising again * Higher than the sun I have been father and son I cry for children of the night Just because tears have begun * Beware of quiet voices Thunder comes from silence, I am light Oh look for a sign, is it me? No, don't believe with only eyes * Speak to the blind 'cause they see Truth is just a circle Spinning around until it meets the lies Then dies