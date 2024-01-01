Ronnie James Dio

Eriel Şarkı Sözleri
Now that my dreams have gone dead
I see them burning in the fire
Just like the words that I've said
Ashes turned to ashes once again
*
Look for a sign in the air
A light that dances in the sky
Maybe you'll see it somewhere
Oh, shining like a diamond
*
Promising that hope will never die
I might know the answer
Well, it's back there in my brain
Some day soon I'll be rising again
*
Higher than the sun
I have been father and son
I cry for children of the night
Just because tears have begun
*
Beware of quiet voices
Thunder comes from silence, I am light
Oh look for a sign, is it me?
No, don't believe with only eyes
*
Speak to the blind 'cause they see
Truth is just a circle
Spinning around until it meets the lies
Then dies