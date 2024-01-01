Ronnie James Dio

Mmm hmm Yeah, yeah Holy diver You've been down too long in the midnight sea Oh, what's becoming of me? Ride the tiger You can see his stripes but you know he's clean Oh, don't you see what I mean? Gotta get away Holy diver, yeah Got shiny diamonds Like the eyes of a cat in the black and blue Something is coming for you, look out Race for the morning You can hide in the sun 'til you see the light Oh, we will pray it's alright Gotta get away, get away Between the velvet lies There's a truth that's hard as steel, yeah The vision never dies Life's a never ending wheel, say Holy diver You're the star of the masquerade No need to look so afraid, jump, jump Jump on the tiger You can feel his heart but you know he's mean Some light can never be seen, yeah Holy diver You've been down too long in the midnight sea Oh, what's becoming of me? No, no Ride the tiger You can see his stripes but you know he's clean Oh, don't you see what I mean? Gotta get away, get away Gotta get away, get away, yeah Holy diver, sole survivor You're the one who's clean Holy diver, holy diver There's a cat in the blue Coming after you, holy diver Oh, holy diver, yeah, alright Get away, get away, get away Holy diver, holy diver, oh holy diver, oh ooh