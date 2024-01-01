Ronnie James Dio

Holy Diver Şarkı Sözleri
Holy Diver
Mmm hmm
Yeah, yeah
Holy diver
You've been down too long in the midnight sea
Oh, what's becoming of me?
Ride the tiger
You can see his stripes but you know he's clean
Oh, don't you see what I mean?
Gotta get away
Holy diver, yeah
Got shiny diamonds
Like the eyes of a cat in the black and blue
Something is coming for you, look out
Race for the morning
You can hide in the sun 'til you see the light
Oh, we will pray it's alright
Gotta get away, get away
Between the velvet lies
There's a truth that's hard as steel, yeah
The vision never dies
Life's a never ending wheel, say
Holy diver
You're the star of the masquerade
No need to look so afraid, jump, jump
Jump on the tiger
You can feel his heart but you know he's mean
Some light can never be seen, yeah
Holy diver
You've been down too long in the midnight sea
Oh, what's becoming of me? No, no
Ride the tiger
You can see his stripes but you know he's clean
Oh, don't you see what I mean?
Gotta get away, get away
Gotta get away, get away, yeah
Holy diver, sole survivor
You're the one who's clean
Holy diver, holy diver
There's a cat in the blue
Coming after you, holy diver
Oh, holy diver, yeah, alright
Get away, get away, get away
Holy diver, holy diver, oh holy diver, oh ooh