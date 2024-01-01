Insivible Şarkı Sözleri
Ronnie James Dio
Insivible
If your circle stays unbroken
Then you're a lucky man
Cause it never, never, never has for me
In the palace of the virgin
Lies the chalice of the soul
And it's likely you might find the answer there
She had fourteen years of teenage tears
And never a helping hand
She had fourteen more of rain before
She saw the sight of land
She was a photograph just ripped in half
A smile inside a frown
And the the light, the answer right
Inside her coming down
I can go away
I can leave here
I can be invisible
He was just eighteen and in-between
A lady and a man
His daddie's girl in momma's world
And that was when he ran
You know the word confused has been abused
But that's just what he was
And then the spark inside the dark
The answer came because it said
You can go away
You can leave here
You can be invisible
Well I grew up quick and I felt the kick
Of life upon a stage
So I bought the book and took a fast look
At just the very last page
It was a single word that I'd just heard
From the two that came before
The only way to realle stay
Is to walk right out the door
You can go away
You can leave here
You can be invisible
You can go away
You can leave here
You can be invisible
You can go away
Lord you know it's right to leave here
So I just become invisible