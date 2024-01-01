Ronnie James Dio

Do you like the dark Do you like the way it moves Do you come alive when neon Kills the sun * Are you hypnotized Part of the illusion Oh, see how they run * It's the mystery Poetry and passion Innocence and fashion Revolution Evolution ways * Night people * Are you satisfied With the lessons that you're learning Is the fire really burning Do you know * Hey dream child Promises are spoken And promises are broken Electric eyes that never let you See them in the day * Night people Night people * Do you like the dark Do you like the way it moves Do you come alive when neon Kills the sunshine * Are you hypnotized Innocence and fashion Promises and passion Evolution Revolution ways And everybody stays * Night people Night people, yeah! * Do you like the dark Do you like the way it moves Are you hypnotized Paralyzed Revolution Hey dream child You got electric eyes Hey dream child!