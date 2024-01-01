Night People Şarkı Sözleri
Ronnie James Dio
Night People
Do you like the dark
Do you like the way it moves
Do you come alive when neon
Kills the sun
*
Are you hypnotized
Part of the illusion
Oh, see how they run
*
It's the mystery
Poetry and passion
Innocence and fashion
Revolution
Evolution ways
*
Night people
*
Are you satisfied
With the lessons that you're learning
Is the fire really burning
Do you know
*
Hey dream child
Promises are spoken
And promises are broken
Electric eyes that never let you
See them in the day
*
Night people
Night people
*
Do you like the dark
Do you like the way it moves
Do you come alive when neon
Kills the sunshine
*
Are you hypnotized
Innocence and fashion
Promises and passion
Evolution
Revolution ways
And everybody stays
*
Night people
Night people, yeah!
*
Do you like the dark
Do you like the way it moves
Are you hypnotized
Paralyzed
Revolution
Hey dream child
You got electric eyes
Hey dream child!