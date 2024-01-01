Rainbow in the Dark Şarkı Sözleri
Ronnie James Dio
Rainbow in the Dark
When there's lightning, you know it always brings me down
'Cause it's free and I see that it's me
Who's lost and never found
I cry out for magic, I feel it dancing in the light
It was cold, I lost my hold
To the shadows of the night
No sign of the morning coming
You've been left on your own
Like a rainbow in the dark
A rainbow in the dark
Do your demons, do they ever let you go?
When you've tried, do they hide, deep inside
Is it someone that you know
You're just a picture, you're an image caught in time
We're a lie, you and I
We're words without a rhyme
There's no sign of the morning coming
You've been left on your own
Like a rainbow in the dark
Just a rainbow in the dark, yeah
When I see lightning, you know it always brings me down
'Cause it's free and I see that it's me
Who's lost and never found
Feel the magic, I feel it floating in the air
But it's fear, and you'll hear
It calling you beware
Look out
There's no sight of the morning coming
There's no sight of the day
You've been left on your own
Like a rainbow
Like a rainbow in the dark, yeah
You're a rainbow in the dark
Just a rainbow in the dark
No sign of the morning
You're a rainbow in the dark