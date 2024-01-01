Ronnie James Dio

The Last in Line Şarkı Sözleri
We're a ship without a storm
The cold without the warm
Light inside the darkness that it needs, yeah
We're a laugh without a tear
The hope without the fear
We are coming home!
*
We're off to the witch
We may never never never come home
But the magic that we'll feel is worth a lifetime
We're all born upon the cross
We're the throw before the toss
You can release yourself
But the only way is down
*
We don't come alone
We are fire, we are stone
We're the hand that writes
And quickly moves away
*
We'll know for the first time
If we're evil or divine
We're the last in line, yeah
We're the last in line, oh!