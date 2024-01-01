Ros Sereysothea

You speak to me at night, you're singing lullabies Your love, it feels like winter's cold sky It's warm under your blanket Outside my life is changing, changing the direction and inside I'm still myself, the girl I know Never know where to go And I don't care, I'm still myself And I'm still living Memories of you, my family, are healing They tell me where I come from, where I'll go Time is turning and what is left of my ideas? I'll pack by bags and just go And I try to tell you, that life's too short So I stare at winter's cold sky Winter's cold sky in a winter's cold night 'Cause I'm still living And I try to tell you, that life's too short So I stare at winter's cold sky Winter's cold sky in a winter's cold night 'Cause I'm still living