Ros Sereysothea

Cold Sky Şarkı Sözleri
You speak to me at night, you're singing lullabies
Your love, it feels like winter's cold sky
It's warm under your blanket
Outside my life is changing, changing the direction and inside
I'm still myself, the girl I know
Never know where to go
And I don't care, I'm still myself
And I'm still living
Memories of you, my family, are healing
They tell me where I come from, where I'll go
Time is turning and what is left of my ideas?
I'll pack by bags and just go
And I try to tell you, that life's too short
So I stare at winter's cold sky
Winter's cold sky in a winter's cold night
'Cause I'm still living
And I try to tell you, that life's too short
So I stare at winter's cold sky
Winter's cold sky in a winter's cold night
'Cause I'm still living