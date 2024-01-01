It's 4 AM I can't turn my head off Wishing these memories would fade They never do Turns out people lied They said, "Just snap your fingers" As if it was really that easy for me to get over you I just need time Snapping, one, two Where are you? You're still in my heart Snapping, three, four Don't need you here anymore Get out of my heart 'Cause I might snap I'm writin' a song Said, "This is the last one" How many last songs are left? I'm losing count Since June 22nd My heart's been on fire I've been spendin' my nights in the rain Tryna put it out So I'm snapping, one, two Where are you? You're still in my heart Snapping, three, four Don't need you here anymore Get out of my heart 'Cause I might snap Oh 'Cause I might snap Oh And if one more person says, "You should get over it" Oh, I might stop talkin' to people before I snap, snap, snap Oh, I might stop talkin' to people before I snap Snapping, one, two Where are you? (Where are you?) You're still in my heart (still in my heart) Snapping, three, four Don't need you here anymore (need you here anymore) Get out of my heart 'Cause I might snap (oh), I might snap 'Cause I might snap (oh), I might snap Get out of my heart (oh) 'Cause I might snap (oh) Get out of my heart, yeah 'Cause I might snap