Snap Şarkı Sözleri
It's 4 AM
I can't turn my head off
Wishing these memories would fade
They never do
Turns out people lied
They said, "Just snap your fingers"
As if it was really that easy for me to get over you
I just need time
Snapping, one, two
Where are you?
You're still in my heart
Snapping, three, four
Don't need you here anymore
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap
I'm writin' a song
Said, "This is the last one"
How many last songs are left?
I'm losing count
Since June 22nd
My heart's been on fire
I've been spendin' my nights in the rain
Tryna put it out
So I'm snapping, one, two
Where are you?
You're still in my heart
Snapping, three, four
Don't need you here anymore
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap
Oh
'Cause I might snap
Oh
And if one more person says, "You should get over it"
Oh, I might stop talkin' to people before I snap, snap, snap
Oh, I might stop talkin' to people before I snap
Snapping, one, two
Where are you? (Where are you?)
You're still in my heart (still in my heart)
Snapping, three, four
Don't need you here anymore (need you here anymore)
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap (oh), I might snap
'Cause I might snap (oh), I might snap
Get out of my heart (oh)
'Cause I might snap (oh)
Get out of my heart, yeah
'Cause I might snap