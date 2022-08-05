Tried to make it little by little Tried to make it bit by bit on my own Quit the job the gray believers Another town where I get close to the bone Whatcha gonna tell your brother? Oh, oh, oh Whatcha gonna tell your father? I don’t know Whatcha gonna tell your mother? Let me go I’m gonna get dressed for success Shaping me up for the big time, baby Get dressed for success Shaping it up for your love For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah I’m not afraid, a trembling flower I’ll feed your heart and blow the dust from your eyes, oh, oh, oh And in the dark things happen faster I love the way you sway your hips next to mine *** Whatcha gonna tell your brother? Oh, oh, oh Whatcha gonna tell your father? I don’t know Whatcha gonna tell your mother? Let me go I’m gonna get dressed for success Shaping me up for the big time baby Get dressed for success Shaping it up for your love, yeah (Look sharp) Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh, oh Whatcha gonna tell your brother? Oh, oh, oh Whatcha gonna tell your father? I don’t know Whatcha gonna tell your mother? Let me go (Dressed for success) I’m gonna get (Dressed for success) I’m gonna get dressed for success Hitting a spot for the big time, baby Get dressed for success Shaping it up for your love For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah Yeah *** Azar azar yapmaya çalıştım Kendi başıma azar azar yapmaya çalıştım. İşi bırak gri inananlar Kemiğe yaklaştığım başka bir kasaba Kardeşine ne diyeceksin? Oh, oh, oh Ne ben söylerim. Bilmiyorum Annene ne diyeceksin? Bırak gideyim Başarı için giyineceğim. Beni büyük bir zaman için şekillendiriyor, bebeğim Başarı için giyin Senin aşkın için onu şekillendirmek Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet Korkmuyorum, titreyen bir çiçek Kalbini besleyeceğim ve gözlerinden toz üfleyeceğim, oh, oh, oh ve karanlıkta her şey daha hızlı olacak Kalçalarını benimkinin yanında sallamana bayılıyorum. Kardeşine ne diyeceksin? *** Oh, oh, oh Ne ben söylerim. Bilmiyorum Annene ne diyeceksin? Bırak gideyim Başarı için giyineceğim. Shaping beni Yukarı için the büyük zaman bebek Başarı için giyin Aşkını şekillendirmek, Evet (Dikkat etmek) Kardeşine ne diyeceksin? Oh, oh, oh Ne ben söylerim. Bilmiyorum Annene ne diyeceksin? Bırak gideyim (Başarı için giyinmiş) Ben alacağım (Başarı için giyinmiş) Başarı için giyineceğim. Büyük zaman için bir noktaya vurmak, bebeğim Başarı için giyin Senin aşkın için onu şekillendirmek Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet Evet