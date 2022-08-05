Tried to make it little by little
Tried to make it bit by bit on my own
Quit the job the gray believers
Another town where I get close to the bone
Whatcha gonna tell your brother?
Oh, oh, oh Whatcha gonna tell your father?
I don’t know
Whatcha gonna tell your mother?
Let me go
I’m gonna get dressed for success
Shaping me up for the big time, baby
Get dressed for success
Shaping it up for your love
For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m not afraid, a trembling flower
I’ll feed your heart and blow the dust from your eyes, oh, oh, oh And in the dark things happen faster
I love the way you sway your hips next to mine
***
Whatcha gonna tell your brother?
Oh, oh, oh Whatcha gonna tell your father?
I don’t know
Whatcha gonna tell your mother?
Let me go
I’m gonna get dressed for success
Shaping me up for the big time baby
Get dressed for success
Shaping it up for your love, yeah
(Look sharp)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh, oh Whatcha gonna tell your brother?
Oh, oh, oh Whatcha gonna tell your father?
I don’t know
Whatcha gonna tell your mother?
Let me go
(Dressed for success)
I’m gonna get
(Dressed for success)
I’m gonna get dressed for success
Hitting a spot for the big time, baby
Get dressed for success
Shaping it up for your love
For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah
For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah
For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah
For your love, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah
***
Azar azar yapmaya çalıştım
Kendi başıma azar azar yapmaya çalıştım.
İşi bırak gri inananlar
Kemiğe yaklaştığım başka bir kasaba
Kardeşine ne diyeceksin?
Oh, oh, oh Ne ben söylerim.
Bilmiyorum
Annene ne diyeceksin?
Bırak gideyim
Başarı için giyineceğim.
Beni büyük bir zaman için şekillendiriyor, bebeğim
Başarı için giyin
Senin aşkın için onu şekillendirmek
Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet
Korkmuyorum, titreyen bir çiçek
Kalbini besleyeceğim ve gözlerinden toz üfleyeceğim, oh, oh, oh ve karanlıkta her şey daha hızlı olacak
Kalçalarını benimkinin yanında sallamana bayılıyorum.
Kardeşine ne diyeceksin?
***
Oh, oh, oh Ne ben söylerim.
Bilmiyorum
Annene ne diyeceksin?
Bırak gideyim
Başarı için giyineceğim.
Shaping beni Yukarı için the büyük zaman bebek
Başarı için giyin
Aşkını şekillendirmek, Evet
(Dikkat etmek)
Kardeşine ne diyeceksin?
Oh, oh, oh Ne ben söylerim.
Bilmiyorum
Annene ne diyeceksin?
Bırak gideyim
(Başarı için giyinmiş)
Ben alacağım
(Başarı için giyinmiş)
Başarı için giyineceğim.
Büyük zaman için bir noktaya vurmak, bebeğim
Başarı için giyin
Senin aşkın için onu şekillendirmek
Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet
Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet
Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet
Aşkın için, Evet, Evet, Evet
Evet