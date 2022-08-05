Vulnerable Şarkı Sözleri
Everywhere I look I see her smile
Her absent-minded eyes
And she has kept me wonderin' for so long
How this thing could go wrong
***
It seems to me that we are both the same
Playing the same game
But as darkness falls this true love falls apart
Into a riddle of her heart
***
She's so vulnerable, like china in my hands
She's so vulnerable, and I don't understand
I could never hurt the one I love, she's all I've got
But she's so vulnerable, oh so vulnerable
***
Days like these no one should be alone
No heart should hide away
Her touch is gently conquerin' my mind
There's nothing words can say
***
She's colored all the secrets of my soul
I've whispered all my dreams
But just as nighttime falls this vision falls apart
Into a riddle of her heart, yeah
***
She's so vulnerable, like china in my hands
She's so vulnerable, and I don't understand
I could never hurt someone I love, she's all I've got
But she's so vulnerable, oh so vulnerable.
***
Don't hide your eyes
***
She's so vulnerable, like china in my hands
She's so vulnerable and I don't understand
I could never hurt the one I love, she's all I've got
***
But she's so vulnerable, like china in my hands
She's so vulnerable, and I don't understand
I could never hurt someone I love, she's all I've got
But she's so vulnerable, oh so vulnerable
***
She's so vulnerable
My baby, she's vulnerable
She's so vulnerable
Oh so vulnerable
She's all I've got
She's so vulnerable
She's so vulnerable
Oh so vulnerable