Everywhere I look I see her smile Her absent-minded eyes And she has kept me wonderin' for so long How this thing could go wrong *** It seems to me that we are both the same Playing the same game But as darkness falls this true love falls apart Into a riddle of her heart *** She's so vulnerable, like china in my hands She's so vulnerable, and I don't understand I could never hurt the one I love, she's all I've got But she's so vulnerable, oh so vulnerable *** Days like these no one should be alone No heart should hide away Her touch is gently conquerin' my mind There's nothing words can say *** She's colored all the secrets of my soul I've whispered all my dreams But just as nighttime falls this vision falls apart Into a riddle of her heart, yeah *** She's so vulnerable, like china in my hands She's so vulnerable, and I don't understand I could never hurt someone I love, she's all I've got But she's so vulnerable, oh so vulnerable. *** Don't hide your eyes *** She's so vulnerable, like china in my hands She's so vulnerable and I don't understand I could never hurt the one I love, she's all I've got *** But she's so vulnerable, like china in my hands She's so vulnerable, and I don't understand I could never hurt someone I love, she's all I've got But she's so vulnerable, oh so vulnerable *** She's so vulnerable My baby, she's vulnerable She's so vulnerable Oh so vulnerable She's all I've got She's so vulnerable She's so vulnerable Oh so vulnerable