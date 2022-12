Selena Gomez

When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na When you're re-e-e-e-e-e When you're re-e-e-e-e-e When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na ** You ain't gotta worry, it's an open invitation I'll be sittin' right here real patient All day, all night, I'll be waitin' standby Can't stop, because I love it Hate the way I love you All day, all night Maybe I'm addicted for life, no lie ** I'm not too shy to show I love you I got no regrets I love you much too much to hide you This love ain't finished yet This love ain't finished yet So baby, whenever you're ready ** When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na When you're re-e-e-e-e-e When you're re-e-e-e-e-e When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na ** You got the kind of love that I want, let me get that (Let me get that, yeah) And baby, once I get it, I'm yours, no take-backs Gon' love you for life, I ain't leaving your side Even if you knock it, ain't no way to stop it Forever, you're mine Baby, I'm addicted, no lie, no lie ** I'm not too shy to show I love you I got no regrets So baby, whenever you're ready... ** When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na When you're re-e-e-e-e-e When you're re-e-e-e-e-e When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na ** This love will be the death of me But I know I'll die happily I'll know, I'll know, I'll know Because you love me so Yeah! ** When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na When you're ready come and get it Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na (I'm gonna get it, yeah yeah) When you're re-e-e-e-e-e When you're re-e-e-e-e-e-ady When you're ready come and get it (When you're ready Come and get it, get it) Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na