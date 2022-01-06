Selena Gomez

I'm on my 14 carats I'm 14 carat Doing it up like Midas, mhm Now you say I gotta touch So good, so good Make you never wanna leave So don't, so don't ** Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight Do my hair up real, real nice And syncopate my skin to your heart beating ** 'Cause I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh Let me show you how proud I am to be yours Leave this dress a mess on the floor And still look good for you, good for you, uh-huh ** I'm in my marquise diamonds I'm a marquise diamond Could even make that Tiffany jealous, mhm You say I give it to you hard So bad, so bad Make you never wanna leave I won't, I won't ** Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight Do my hair up real, real nice And syncopate my skin to how you're breathing ** 'Cause I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh Let me show you how proud I am to be yours Leave this dress a mess on the floor And still look good for you, good for you, ** Uh-huh, uh-huh, ah... Uh-huh, uh-huh, ah, mhm... ** Trust me, I can take you there Trust me, I can take you there Trust me, I, trust me, I, trust me, I ** Hold on, take a minute, love 'Cause I ain't trying to mess your image up Like we mess around in triple cuffs Stumble 'round town, pull your zipper up Pants sag like I don't give a I ain't trying to mess your fitness up And I ain't trying to get you into stuff But the way you touchin' on me in the club Rubbin' on my miniature John Hancock, the signature Any time I hit it, know she feelin' for it through And every time we get up, always end up on the news Ain't worried bout no press and ain't worried bout the next chick They love the way you dress and ain't got shit up on you Jackpot, hit the jackpot (Whoo!) Just met a bad miss without the ass shots (Whoo!) You look good, girl, you know you did good, don't you? You look good, girl, bet it feel good, don't it? ** I just wanna look good for you, good for you, uh-huh Baby let me be good to you, good to you, uh-huh Let me show you how proud I am to be yours Leave this dress a mess on the floor And still look good for you, good for you, uh-huh, uh-huh, ah... Uh-huh, uh-huh... ** Trust me, I, trust me, I, trust me, I