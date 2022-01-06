Hands To My Self Şarkı Sözleri
Selena Gomez Hands To My Self şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Selena Gomez Hands To My Self şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Hands To My Self sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Selena Gomez
Hands To My Self
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Can't keep my hands to myself
No matter how hard I'm trying to
I want you all to myself
You're metaphorical gin and juice
**
So come on, give me a taste
Of what it's like to be next to you
Won't let one drop go to waste
You're metaphorical gin and juice
**
Oh, 'cause all of the downs and the uppers
Keep making love to each other
And I'm trying, trying, I'm trying, trying
All of the downs and the uppers
Keep making love to each other
And I'm trying, trying, I'm trying
**
But I...
**
Can't keep my hands to myself
My hands to myself
Can't keep my hands to myself
My hands to myself
**
The doctors say you're no good
But people say what they wanna say
And you should know if I could
I'd breathe you in every single day
**
Oh, 'cause all of the downs and the uppers
Keep making love to each other
And I'm trying, trying, I'm trying, trying
All of the downs and the uppers
Keep making love to each other
And I'm trying, trying, I'm trying
**
But I...
**
Can't keep my hands to myself
My hands to myself
Can't keep my hands to myself
My hands to myself
**
Can't keep my hands to myself
I want it all, no, nothing else
Can't keep my hands to myself
Give me your all and nothing else
Oh, I, I want it all
I want it all
I want it all, ooh
**
Can't keep my hands to myself
I mean, I could but why would I want to?
**
My hands to myself
Can't keep my hands to myself
My hands to myself
Can't keep, keep my hands to myself
**
I want it all, no, nothing else
Can't keep my hands to myself
Give me your all and nothing else
Can't keep my hands to myself