Kill Em With Kindness Şarkı Sözleri
Selena Gomez
Kill Em With Kindness
The world can be a nasty place
You know it, I know it, yeah
We don't have to fall from grace
Put down the weapons you fight with
**
And kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead now
**
We're running out of time
Chasing our lies
Every day a small piece of you dies
Always somebody
You're willing to fight, to be right
**
Your lies are bullets
Your mouth's a gun
And no war in anger
Was ever won
Put out the fire before igniting
Next time you're fighting
**
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead now
**
Go ahead, go ahead now
Go ahead, go ahead now
**
Your lies are bullets
Your mouth's a gun
And no war in anger
Was ever won
Put out the fire before igniting
Next time you're fighting
**
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Kill 'em with kindness
Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead now
**
Go ahead, go ahead now
Go ahead, go ahead now
Go ahead, go ahead now