Selena Gomez

The world can be a nasty place You know it, I know it, yeah We don't have to fall from grace Put down the weapons you fight with ** And kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead now ** We're running out of time Chasing our lies Every day a small piece of you dies Always somebody You're willing to fight, to be right ** Your lies are bullets Your mouth's a gun And no war in anger Was ever won Put out the fire before igniting Next time you're fighting ** Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead now ** Go ahead, go ahead now Go ahead, go ahead now ** Your lies are bullets Your mouth's a gun And no war in anger Was ever won Put out the fire before igniting Next time you're fighting ** Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em, kill 'em, kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Kill 'em with kindness Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead now ** Go ahead, go ahead now Go ahead, go ahead now Go ahead, go ahead now