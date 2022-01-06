Selena Gomez

Baby, you've been so distant from me lately And lately don't even wanna call you "baby" ** Saw us getting older Burning toast in the toaster My ambitions were too high Waiting up for you upstairs Why you act like I'm not there? Baby, right now it feels like ** It feels like you don't care Oh, why don't you recognize I'm so rare? Always there You don't do the same for me That's not fair ** I don't have it all I'm not claiming to But I know that I'm special, yeah And I'll bet there's somebody else out there To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare ** Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons To stay with you No reason why you and I are not succeeding Uh uh ** Saw us getting older Burning toast in the toaster My ambitions were too high (Too high) Waiting up for you upstairs Why you act like I'm not there? Baby, right now it feels like ** It feels like you don't care Oh, why don't you recognize I'm so rare? Always there You don't do the same for me That's not fair ** I don't have it all I'm not claiming to But I know that I'm special, yeah And I'll bet there's somebody else out there To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah) ** I'm not gonna beg for you I'm not gonna let you make me cry (Make me cry) Not getting enough from you Didn't you know I'm hard to find? (Hard to find) ** Saw us getting older Burning toast in the toaster My ambitions were too high (too high) Waiting up for you upstairs Why you act like I'm not there? Baby, right now it feels like ** It feels like you don't care Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? (So rare) I'm always there You don't do the same for me That's (That's) Not (Not) Fair ** I don't have it all (I don't have it all) I'm not claiming to (I'm not claiming to) I know that I'm special, yeah And I'll bet there's somebody else out there To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare Oh yeah ** So rare (Rare) (Rare)