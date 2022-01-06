Selena Gomez

Take away your things and go You can't take back what you said, I know I've heard it all before at least a million times I'm not one to forget, you know ** I don't believe, I don't believe it You left in peace, left me in pieces Too hard to breathe, I'm on my knees Right now, 'ow ** I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough Oh (that same old love) I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart Oh (that same old love) ** I'm not spending any time, wasting tonight on you I know, I've heard it all So don't you try and change your mind Cause I won't be changing too, you know ** You can't believe, still can't believe it You left in peace, left me in pieces Too hard to breathe, I'm on my knees Right now, 'ow ** I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough Oh (that same old love) I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart Oh (that same old love) ** I'm so sick of that, so sick of that love ** I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough Oh (that same old love) I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart Oh (that same old love)