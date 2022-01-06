Selena Gomez

Now that I have captured your attention
I wanna steal ya for a rhythm intervention
Mr. TSA*, I'm ready for inspection
Sh-sh-show me how you make a first impression
**
Oh, oh
Can we take it nice and slow, slow
Break it down and drop it low, low
'Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights 'til you can't let me go
**
I just wanna feel your body right next to mine
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
And when it's coming closer to the end hit "Rewind"
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
**
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
**
If you want me I'm accepting applications
So long as we can keep this record on rotation
You know I'm good with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation
Breathe me in, breathe me out
So amazing
**
Oh, oh
Can we take it nice and slow, slow
Break it down and drop it low, low
'Cause I just wanna party all night in the neon lights 'til you can't let me go
**
I just wanna feel your body right next to mine
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
And when it's coming closer to the end hit "Rewind"
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
**
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
**
Breathe me in, breathe me out
The music's got me going
Breathe me in, breathe me out
No stopping 'til the morning
Breathe me in, breathe me out
You know I'm ready for it,
For it, for it!
Yeah!
**
Breathe me in, breathe me out
The music's got me going
Breathe me in, breathe me out
No stopping 'til the morning
Breathe me in, breathe me out
You know I'm ready for it,
For it, for it!
Yeah!
**
(i-i-it's the cataracts)
**
I just wanna feel your body right next to mine
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
And when it's coming closer to the end hit "Rewind"
All night long
Baby, slow down the song
**
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Yeah, baby, slow down the song
**
How do I do it?
I-i-it's the cataracts
**
(ha, ha, ha, ha)