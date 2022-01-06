Selena Gomez

What the heart wants The heart wants What the heart wants ** You got me sipping on something I can't compare to nothing I've ever known, I'm hoping That after this fever I'll survive I know I'm acting a bit crazy Strung out, a little bit hazy Hand over heart, I'm praying That I'm gonna make it out alive ** The bed's getting cold and you're not here The future that we hold is so unclear But I'm not alive until you call And I'll bet the odds against it all Save your advice, 'cause I won't hear You might be right, but I don't care There's a million reasons why I should give you up But the heart wants what it wants The heart wants what it wants ** You got me scattered in pieces Shining like stars and screaming Lighting me up like Venus But then you disappear and make me wait And every second's like torture Heroin drip, no more so Finding a way to let go Baby, baby, no, I can't escape ** The bed's getting cold and you're not here The future that we hold is so unclear But I'm not alive until you call And I'll bet the odds against it all Save your advice, 'cause I won't hear You might be right, but I don't care There's a million reasons why I should give you up But the heart wants what it wants The heart wants what it wants The heart wants what it wants The heart wants what it wants ** This is a modern fairytale No happy endings No wind in our sails But I can't imagine a life without Breathless moments Breaking me down, down, down, down ** The bed's getting cold and you're not here The future that we hold is so unclear But I'm not alive until you call And I'll bet the odds against it all Save your advice, 'cause I won't hear You might be right, but I don't care There's a million reasons why I should give you up But the heart wants what it wants The heart wants what it wants The heart wants what it wants The heart wants what it wants ** The heart wants what it wants, baby It wants what it wants, baby It wants what it wants It wants what it wants The heart wants what it wants, baby It wants what it wants, baby