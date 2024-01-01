Selena Gomez

We don't talk anymore We don't talk anymore We don't talk anymore Like we used to do We don't love anymore What was all of it for? Oh, we don't talk anymore Like we used to do *** I just heard you found the one you've been looking You've been looking for I wish I would have known that wasn't me 'Cause even after all this time, I still wonder Why I can't move on Just the way you did so easily *** Don't wanna know Kind of dress you're wearing tonight If he's holding onto you so tight The way I did before I overdosed Should've known your love was a game Now I can't get you out of my brain Oh, it's such a shame *** That we don't talk anymore We don't talk anymore We don't talk anymore Like we used to do We don't love anymore What was all of it for? Oh, we don't talk anymore Like we used to do *** I just hope you're lying next to somebody Who knows how to love you like me There must be a good reason that you're gone Every now and then I think you might want me to Come show up at your door But I'm just too afraid that I'll be wrong *** Don't wanna know If you're looking into her eyes If she's holding onto you so tight The way I did before I overdosed Should've known your love was a game Now I can't get you out of my brain Oh, it's such a shame *** That we don't talk anymore We don't talk anymore We don't talk anymore Like we used to do We don't love anymore What was all of it for? Oh, we don't talk anymore Like we used to do *** Like we used to do *** Don't wanna know Kind of dress you're wearing tonight If he's giving it to you just right The way I did before I overdosed Should've known your love was a game Now I can't get you out of my brain Oh, it's such a shame *** That we don't talk anymore We don't talk anymore We don't talk anymore Like we used to do We don't love anymore What was all of it for? Oh, we don't talk anymore Like we used to do *** We don't talk anymore (don't wanna know) Kind of dress you're wearing tonight (oh) If he's holding onto you so tight (oh) The way I did before We don't talk anymore (I overdosed) Should've known your love was a game (oh) Now I can't get you out of my brain (whoa) Oh, it's such a shame *** That we don't talk anymore