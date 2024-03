I speak But the sounds they don't connect *** I feel These emotions but maybe I pretend *** Gözlerim bulandı Sözler hep dolandı İtiraf edemedim Kendimle yüzleşemedim *** I speak But it don't make sense *** Shattered symphony of words Wish that I could still be heard Think I'm just misunderstood Where do I belong? Is there something wrong With me? *** In a kaleidoscope of mine Tangled in the space of time Anxious thoughts all in my mind Where do I belong? Is there something wrong? *** Can you understand me? *** Can you understand me? Or do i need translating? Yoruldum vazgeçilmekten Vazgeçilmekten No you don't understand Vazgeçilmekten *** Inhale To avoid the corruption of my peace *** The taste of a lie Shows me a thrill I think I wanna keep *** Shattered symphony of words Wish that I could still be heard Think I'm just misunderstood Where do I belong? Is there something wrong With me? *** In a kaleidoscope of mine Tangled in the space of time Anxious thoughts all in my mind Where do we belong? Is there something wrong? *** Can you understand me? Or do I need translating? Yoruldum vazgeçilmekten Vazgeçilmekten No you don't understand Vazgeçilmekten *** Can you understand me? Or do I need translating? *** We seek But I guess we'll never understand