Dantel Şarkı Sözleri
-
- Yo, man
- Yo
- Open up, man
- What do you want, man?
- My girl just caught me
- You let her catch you?
- I don't know how I let this happen
- With who?
- The girl next door, you know
- Man
- I don't know what to do
- Say it wasn't you
- Alright!
***
Honey came in and she caught me red-handed
Creeping with the girl next door
Picture this, we were both butt naked
Banging on the bathroom floor
***
How could I forget that I had
Given her an extra key?
All this time she was standing there
She never took her eyes off me
***
How yu' fi gi' the woman access to yu' villa?
Trespass and a witness while yu' a cling to yu' pillow
Yu' better watch yu' back before she turn into a killer
Best for you and the situation not to call the beaner
To be a true player you ha fi know how fi play
If she say a night, convince her fi say a day
Never admit to a word when she say makes a claim
And you tell her 'baby, no way'
***
But she caught me on the counter (It wasn't me)
Saw me bangin' on the sofa (It wasn't me)
I even had her in the shower (It wasn't me)
She even caught me on camera (It wasn't me)
She saw the marks on my shoulder (It wasn't me)
Heard the words that I told her (It wasn't me)
Heard the scream get louder (It wasn't me)
She stayed until it was over
***
I had tried to keep her
From what she was about to see
Why should she believe me
When I told her it wasn't me?
***
Mek she know se that she really nahh nuh right fi' vex
Ah neva yu' she say a mek the gigolo flex
Ah smaddy else wah fava yu' inna di complex
Seein' is believin' so yu' better change your specks
Yu' know she ago bring a whole heap o' things up from di past
Ah di likkle evidence yu' better know fi' mask
Quick pon di' ansa; know how fi' talk
But if she back a gun yu' betta run fast
***
Gonna tell her that I'm sorry
For the pain that I've caused
I've been listening to your reasoning
It makes no sense at all
We should tell her that I'm sorry
For the pain that I've caused
You may think that you're a player
But you're completely lost
That's why I sing
