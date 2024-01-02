- Yo, man - Yo - Open up, man - What do you want, man? - My girl just caught me - You let her catch you? - I don't know how I let this happen - With who? - The girl next door, you know - Man - I don't know what to do - Say it wasn't you - Alright! *** Honey came in and she caught me red-handed Creeping with the girl next door Picture this, we were both butt naked Banging on the bathroom floor *** How could I forget that I had Given her an extra key? All this time she was standing there She never took her eyes off me *** How yu' fi gi' the woman access to yu' villa? Trespass and a witness while yu' a cling to yu' pillow Yu' better watch yu' back before she turn into a killer Best for you and the situation not to call the beaner To be a true player you ha fi know how fi play If she say a night, convince her fi say a day Never admit to a word when she say makes a claim And you tell her 'baby, no way' *** But she caught me on the counter (It wasn't me) Saw me bangin' on the sofa (It wasn't me) I even had her in the shower (It wasn't me) She even caught me on camera (It wasn't me) She saw the marks on my shoulder (It wasn't me) Heard the words that I told her (It wasn't me) Heard the scream get louder (It wasn't me) She stayed until it was over *** I had tried to keep her From what she was about to see Why should she believe me When I told her it wasn't me? *** Mek she know se that she really nahh nuh right fi' vex Ah neva yu' she say a mek the gigolo flex Ah smaddy else wah fava yu' inna di complex Seein' is believin' so yu' better change your specks Yu' know she ago bring a whole heap o' things up from di past Ah di likkle evidence yu' better know fi' mask Quick pon di' ansa; know how fi' talk But if she back a gun yu' betta run fast *** Gonna tell her that I'm sorry For the pain that I've caused I've been listening to your reasoning It makes no sense at all We should tell her that I'm sorry For the pain that I've caused You may think that you're a player But you're completely lost That's why I sing