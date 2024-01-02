Sizzla Kalonji, Collie Buddz, Collabo Extraordinaire Shaggy We're living in serious times Watch out, oh *** It's a mad, mad world that we're living in Gotta keep your heads up high, can't be giving in Don't you let one day go by without praising the Most High 'Cause it's the only way we ever will survive It's a mad, mad world that we're living in (What's wrong with us?) Gotta keep your heads up high, can't be giving in Don't you let one day go by without praising the Most High 'Cause it's the only way we ever will survive *** Rough life, nuff crime, youth them a do hard time No guides, no sign, walking on a thin like Sentenced, no trial, victim of a profile No hope, more fight, wonder why we're hostile False prophet make profit, focused on their pocket White collar false docket, door open, can't lock it Politics, polytricks, equal econometricks (Where is the justice?) Death toll rising, sex commercializing Barely surviving, future jeopardizing No compromising, hope paralyzing Rules need revising, why is it surprising? Got to heed the warning, see the storms are forming Not the time for stalling, look around it's so appalling *** It's a mad, mad world that we're living in Gotta keep your heads up high, can't be giving in Don't you let one day go by without praising the Most High 'Cause it's the only way we ever will survive It's a mad, mad world that we're living in (Mad, crazy you know) Gotta keep your heads up high, can't be giving in Don't you let one day go by without praising the Most High 'Cause it's the only way we ever will survive *** Nuclear warfare, satellites everywhere Mothers on welfare, what about Medicare? Ethnic cleansing, freedom pending Government spending, who are they defending? Bankrolls on poles, anything to enroll Spotlight's their goal, price paid their soul Step back, retrack, notice where your life's at (Where was it worth it?) Got to heed the warning, see the storm that's forming Not the time for stalling', look around it's so appalling' Poor is the mentality that disregard humanity Say no to this insanity, create a new reality *** It's a mad, mad world that we're living in Gotta keep your heads up high, can't be giving in Don't you let one day go by without praising the most High 'Cause it's the only way we ever will survive It's a mad, mad world that we're living in Gotta keep your heads up high, can't be giving in Don't you let one day go by without praising the most High 'Cause it's the only way we ever will survive *** Rough life, 'nuff crime, youth them a do hard time No guides, no sign, walking on a thin like Sentenced, no trial, victim of a profile No hope, more fight, wonder why we're hostile False prophet make profit, focused on their pocket White collar false docket, door open can't lock it Politics, polytricks