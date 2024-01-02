Mr. Boombastic
What you want is some Boombastic, romantic, fantastic lover
Shaggy
Mr. Lover lover, mm
Mr. Lover lover, hehe girl
Mr. Lover lover, mm
Mr. Lover lover
***
She call me Mr. Boombastic, tell me fantastic
Touch me inna me back, she say I'm Mr. Ro-mantic
Call me fantastic
Touch me inna me back she say I'm Mr. Ro...
***
Smooth, just like a silk
Soft and cuddly, hug me up like a quilt
I'm a lyrical lover, no take me fi no filth
With my sexual physique, yah know me well built
***
Oh me, oh my, well, well, can't you tell
I'm just like a turtle crawling out of my shell
Gal, you captivate my body, put me under a spell
With your Khus Khus perfume I love your sweet smell
You're the only young girl who can ring my bell
And I can take rejection, so you tell me go to hell
***
I'm Boombastic, tell me fantastic
Touch me inna me back, she say I'm Mr. Ro-mantic
Call me fantastic
She touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom-boom-boom-boom
***
Boombastic, tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she call Mr. Romantic
Tell me fantastic
She touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom-boom
***
Gee whizz, baby please
Let me take you to an island of the sweet cool breeze
You don't feel like drive, well, baby hand me the keys
And I'll take you to a place, and set your mind at ease
***
Don't you tickle my foot bottom, (haha) baby please
Don't you play with my nose I'm a (ha-chum) sneeze (bless you)
Well you a the bun and me a the cheese
And if me ah the rice and baby love you ah the peas
***
I'm Boombastic, tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Ro-mantic
Tell me fantastic
She touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom-boom-boom-boom
***
Boombastic, tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she call Mr. Ro-mantic
Tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom-boom
***
A me say give me your loving, gal, your loving well, good
I want your loving, gal give it like you should
Give me your loving, girl, your loving well good
I want your loving, gal you remember the woo
***
Would like to kiss and caress
Rub down every strand a hair 'pon my chest
I'm Boombastic, rated as the best
The best you should get, nothing more, nothing less
Give me your digits, jot down your address
I'll bet you confess, when you put me to the test
***
That I'm Boombastic, tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Ro-mantic
Tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boombastic
Tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she call Mr. Ro-mantic
Tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boombastic, wha
***
Gal, your admiration, it a lick me from the start
With your physical attraction, gal you know to feel the spark
A man of few words, nah go tell you no sweet talk
Nah go laba laba laba and a chat pure part
***
I'll get straight to the point like a arrow or a dart
Come lay down in my jacuzzi, and get some bubble bath
Only sound you will here is the beating of my heart
And we will mmm mmm, and have some sweet pillow talk
***
I'm Boombastic, tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Romantic
Tell me fantastic
She tickle on my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom
***
Boombastic, tell me fantastic
Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Romantic
Tell me fantastic
Touch me innna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom
***
Wha' ya say girl?
Smooth