Mr. Boombastic What you want is some Boombastic, romantic, fantastic lover Shaggy Mr. Lover lover, mm Mr. Lover lover, hehe girl Mr. Lover lover, mm Mr. Lover lover *** She call me Mr. Boombastic, tell me fantastic Touch me inna me back, she say I'm Mr. Ro-mantic Call me fantastic Touch me inna me back she say I'm Mr. Ro... *** Smooth, just like a silk Soft and cuddly, hug me up like a quilt I'm a lyrical lover, no take me fi no filth With my sexual physique, yah know me well built *** Oh me, oh my, well, well, can't you tell I'm just like a turtle crawling out of my shell Gal, you captivate my body, put me under a spell With your Khus Khus perfume I love your sweet smell You're the only young girl who can ring my bell And I can take rejection, so you tell me go to hell *** I'm Boombastic, tell me fantastic Touch me inna me back, she say I'm Mr. Ro-mantic Call me fantastic She touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom-boom-boom-boom *** Boombastic, tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she call Mr. Romantic Tell me fantastic She touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom-boom *** Gee whizz, baby please Let me take you to an island of the sweet cool breeze You don't feel like drive, well, baby hand me the keys And I'll take you to a place, and set your mind at ease *** Don't you tickle my foot bottom, (haha) baby please Don't you play with my nose I'm a (ha-chum) sneeze (bless you) Well you a the bun and me a the cheese And if me ah the rice and baby love you ah the peas *** I'm Boombastic, tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Ro-mantic Tell me fantastic She touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom-boom-boom-boom *** Boombastic, tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she call Mr. Ro-mantic Tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom-boom *** A me say give me your loving, gal, your loving well, good I want your loving, gal give it like you should Give me your loving, girl, your loving well good I want your loving, gal you remember the woo *** Would like to kiss and caress Rub down every strand a hair 'pon my chest I'm Boombastic, rated as the best The best you should get, nothing more, nothing less Give me your digits, jot down your address I'll bet you confess, when you put me to the test *** That I'm Boombastic, tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Ro-mantic Tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boombastic Tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she call Mr. Ro-mantic Tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boombastic, wha *** Gal, your admiration, it a lick me from the start With your physical attraction, gal you know to feel the spark A man of few words, nah go tell you no sweet talk Nah go laba laba laba and a chat pure part *** I'll get straight to the point like a arrow or a dart Come lay down in my jacuzzi, and get some bubble bath Only sound you will here is the beating of my heart And we will mmm mmm, and have some sweet pillow talk *** I'm Boombastic, tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Romantic Tell me fantastic She tickle on my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom *** Boombastic, tell me fantastic Touch me inna my back, she says I'm Mr. Romantic Tell me fantastic Touch me innna my back, she says I'm Mr. Boom *** Wha' ya say girl? Smooth