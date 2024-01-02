Mr. Bombastic Şarkı Sözleri
Shaggy Mr. Bombastic şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Shaggy Mr. Bombastic şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Mr. Bombastic sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Mr. Boombastic
What you want is some boombastic romantic fantastic lover
Shaggy
Mr. Lover lover, Mr. Lover lover, girl, Mr. Lover lover
She call me Mr. Boombastic say me fantastic, touch me in me back
She say I'm Mr. Ro...mantic
Say me fantastic, touch me in me back she say
I'm ro... Smooth just like silk
Soft and coddle hug me up like a quilt
I'm a lyrical lover no take me for no filth
With my sexual physique Jah know me well built
Oh me oh my well well can't you tell
I'm just like a turtle crawling out of my shell
Gal you captivate my body put me under a spell
With your cus cus perfume I love your sweet smell
You are the only young girl who can ring my bell
And I can take rejection so you tell me go to hell
***
I'm Mr. Boombastic say me fantastic touch me in my back she says I'm Mr
Ro...mantic
I'm Mr. Boombastic say me fantastic touch me in my back she says boom
Boom
Boom
I'm Mr. Boombastic say me fantastic touch me in my back she says I'm Mr
Ro...mantic
I'm Mr. Boombastic say me fantastic touch me in my back she says boom
Boom
Boom
***
Gee wheeze baby please
Let me take you to an island of the sweet cool breeze
You don't fell like drive baby hand me the keys
And I'll take you to a place to set your mind at ease
Don't you tickle my foot bottom ha ha baby please
Don't you play with my nose I might ha chum sneeze
Well you a the bun and me a the cheese
And if me a the rice well you a the peas