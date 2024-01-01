Can't Remember to Forget You (Speed up) Şarkı Sözleri
Shakira Can't Remember to Forget You (Speed up) şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Shakira Can't Remember to Forget You (Speed up) şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Can't Remember to Forget You (Speed up) sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Shakira
Can't Remember to Forget You (Speed up)
Tüm Şarkıları
-
And I left a note on my bedpost
Saying not to repeat yesterday's mistakes
What I tend to do when it comes to you
I see only the good, selective memory
The way you make me feel, yeah
You got a hold on me, I never met someone so different
Oh here we go
You're part of me now
You're part of me
So where you go I follow, follow, follow
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I can't remember to forget you
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I keep forgetting I should let you go
But when you look at me
The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I can't remember to forget you
I can't remember to forget you
I go back again
Fall off the train
Land in his bed, repeat yesterday's mistakes
What I'm trying to say
Is not to forget
You see only the good, selective memory
The way he makes me feel like
The way he makes me feel, I never seemed to act so stupid
Oh here we go
He a part of me now
He a part of me
So where he goes I follow, follow, follow
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I can't remember to forget you
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I keep forgetting I should let you go
But when you look at me
The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I can't remember to forget you
I rob and I kill to keep him with me
I'll do anything for that boy
I'd give my last dime to hold him tonight
I'll do anything for that boy
I rob and I kill to keep him with me
I'll do anything for that boy
I'd give my last dime to hold him tonight
I'll do anything for that boy
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I can't remember to forget you
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I keep forgetting I should let you go
But when you look at me
The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I can't remember to forget you
But when you look at me
The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight
Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh
I can't remember to forget you