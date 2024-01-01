And I left a note on my bedpost Saying not to repeat yesterday's mistakes What I tend to do when it comes to you I see only the good, selective memory The way you make me feel, yeah You got a hold on me, I never met someone so different Oh here we go You're part of me now You're part of me So where you go I follow, follow, follow Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I can't remember to forget you Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I keep forgetting I should let you go But when you look at me The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I can't remember to forget you I can't remember to forget you I go back again Fall off the train Land in his bed, repeat yesterday's mistakes What I'm trying to say Is not to forget You see only the good, selective memory The way he makes me feel like The way he makes me feel, I never seemed to act so stupid Oh here we go He a part of me now He a part of me So where he goes I follow, follow, follow Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I can't remember to forget you Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I keep forgetting I should let you go But when you look at me The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I can't remember to forget you I rob and I kill to keep him with me I'll do anything for that boy I'd give my last dime to hold him tonight I'll do anything for that boy I rob and I kill to keep him with me I'll do anything for that boy I'd give my last dime to hold him tonight I'll do anything for that boy Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I can't remember to forget you Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I keep forgetting I should let you go But when you look at me The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I can't remember to forget you But when you look at me The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight Oh-oh ooh oh, oh-oh ooh oh I can't remember to forget you