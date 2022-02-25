First floor, room sixteen
İlk kat,onaltıncı oda
Smells like danger, even better
tehlike gibi kokuyor, daha da iyisi
Set your goals, bless our souls
hedefini belirle,r uhlarımızı kutsa
I'm in trouble but it feels like heaven
başım dertte ama cennet gibi hissettiriyor
***
Hey
You were like one of those guys
The kind with a wandering eye
gözü fır dönen adamlardan biri gibiydin
But I said, "Hey what the hell
ama ne oluyor dedim
Once in my life I'll take a ride on the wild side"
hayatımda bir kere vahşi kısımda yol alacağım
***
You were so full of yourself
Kendinle çok ilgiliydin
But damn, were you cute as well
Ama kahretsin, aynı zamanda tatlıydın
you liked my legs, I liked your moves
sen bacaklarımı beğendin,ben hareketlerini beğendim
Anyone could tell that it's hard to deny that
bunu herkes anlayabilir, inkar etmesi çok zor
***
Did it again now
şimdi yine yaptım
I got it all wrong
tamamiyle yanlış anladım
But it felt so right
Ama çok doğru hissettirdi
I can't believe it
İnanamıyorum
And all the mistakes
That went on for too long
çok uzun zamandan beri devam eden tüm hatalar
Wish there was a way
keşke bir yol olsaydı
I could delete it
silerdim
***
Eh, eh, eh, eh
Ah, ah, ah, ah
***
Second night ,in a row
ikinci gece,bir düzen halinde
Back in trouble, I don't get it
belaya dönüş,anlamıyorum
***
Gotta keep it down
ağırdan almam lazım
it'll all be cold, we ignore it
çünkü bütün hepsi bitecek,gözardı ediyoruz
(Yes, I know)
(Evet,biliyorum)
coz' getting better
çünkü daha iyi oluyor
***
Hey
When it comes to men
konu arkelere geldiğinde
its known that I end up choosing wrong
sonunda yanlışı sectiğim bilinir
'Cause I always trip and fall
Çünkü sürekli tökezliyorum ve düşüyorum
The same old rock , repeat and go back
aynı eski hata tekrar ediyorum ve geriye dönüyorum
***
How blind a girl can be
bir kız ne kadar kör olabilir
to miss you hide your ring
yüzüğünü sakladığını göremeyecek kadar
Thought about everything
Her şeyi düşündüm
I'm so naive imagining and all that
bunların bütün hepsini hayal edemeyecek kadar safım
***
Did it again,now
şimdi,yine yaptım
I got it all wrong
tümüyle yanlış anladım
But it felt so right
Ama çok doğru hissettirdi
I can't believe it
İnanamıyorum
***
And all the mistakes
That went on for too long
uzun zaman devam eden tüm hatalar
Wish there was a way
keşke bir yolu olsaydı
I could delete it
(bu hatayı)silebilirdim
***
Eh, eh, eh, eh
Ah, ah, ah, ah
***
It may seem to you that I am in a place
Where I'm losing the direction of my life
sana hayatımın hakimiyetini kaybettiğim bir yerdeymişim gibi gözükebilir
But I'm sure that this is nothing but a phase
ama bunun bir aşamadan başka birşey olmadığından eminim
Right back at ya 'cause I'll survive
tekrardan sendeyim çünkü hayatta kalacağım
***
Did it again,now
şimdi,yine yaptım
I got it all wrong
tamamiyle yanlış anladım
But it felt so right
Ama çok doğru hissettirdi
I can't believe it
İnanamıyorum
***
And all the mistakes
That went on for too long
uzun zaman devam eden tüm hatalar
Wish there was a way
keşke bir yolu olsaydı
I could delete it
(bu hatayı)silebilirdim