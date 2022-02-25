First floor, room sixteen İlk kat,onaltıncı oda Smells like danger, even better tehlike gibi kokuyor, daha da iyisi Set your goals, bless our souls hedefini belirle,r uhlarımızı kutsa I'm in trouble but it feels like heaven başım dertte ama cennet gibi hissettiriyor *** Hey You were like one of those guys The kind with a wandering eye gözü fır dönen adamlardan biri gibiydin But I said, "Hey what the hell ama ne oluyor dedim Once in my life I'll take a ride on the wild side" hayatımda bir kere vahşi kısımda yol alacağım *** You were so full of yourself Kendinle çok ilgiliydin But damn, were you cute as well Ama kahretsin, aynı zamanda tatlıydın you liked my legs, I liked your moves sen bacaklarımı beğendin,ben hareketlerini beğendim Anyone could tell that it's hard to deny that bunu herkes anlayabilir, inkar etmesi çok zor *** Did it again now şimdi yine yaptım I got it all wrong tamamiyle yanlış anladım But it felt so right Ama çok doğru hissettirdi I can't believe it İnanamıyorum And all the mistakes That went on for too long çok uzun zamandan beri devam eden tüm hatalar Wish there was a way keşke bir yol olsaydı I could delete it silerdim *** Eh, eh, eh, eh Ah, ah, ah, ah *** Second night ,in a row ikinci gece,bir düzen halinde Back in trouble, I don't get it belaya dönüş,anlamıyorum *** Gotta keep it down ağırdan almam lazım it'll all be cold, we ignore it çünkü bütün hepsi bitecek,gözardı ediyoruz (Yes, I know) (Evet,biliyorum) coz' getting better çünkü daha iyi oluyor *** Hey When it comes to men konu arkelere geldiğinde its known that I end up choosing wrong sonunda yanlışı sectiğim bilinir 'Cause I always trip and fall Çünkü sürekli tökezliyorum ve düşüyorum The same old rock , repeat and go back aynı eski hata tekrar ediyorum ve geriye dönüyorum *** How blind a girl can be bir kız ne kadar kör olabilir to miss you hide your ring yüzüğünü sakladığını göremeyecek kadar Thought about everything Her şeyi düşündüm I'm so naive imagining and all that bunların bütün hepsini hayal edemeyecek kadar safım *** Did it again,now şimdi,yine yaptım I got it all wrong tümüyle yanlış anladım But it felt so right Ama çok doğru hissettirdi I can't believe it İnanamıyorum *** And all the mistakes That went on for too long uzun zaman devam eden tüm hatalar Wish there was a way keşke bir yolu olsaydı I could delete it (bu hatayı)silebilirdim *** Eh, eh, eh, eh Ah, ah, ah, ah *** It may seem to you that I am in a place Where I'm losing the direction of my life sana hayatımın hakimiyetini kaybettiğim bir yerdeymişim gibi gözükebilir But I'm sure that this is nothing but a phase ama bunun bir aşamadan başka birşey olmadığından eminim Right back at ya 'cause I'll survive tekrardan sendeyim çünkü hayatta kalacağım *** Did it again,now şimdi,yine yaptım I got it all wrong tamamiyle yanlış anladım But it felt so right Ama çok doğru hissettirdi I can't believe it İnanamıyorum *** And all the mistakes That went on for too long uzun zaman devam eden tüm hatalar Wish there was a way keşke bir yolu olsaydı I could delete it (bu hatayı)silebilirdim