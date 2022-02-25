Underneath Your Clothes Şarkı Sözleri
Shakira Underneath Your Clothes şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Shakira Underneath Your Clothes şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Underneath Your Clothes sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Shakira
Underneath Your Clothes
Tüm Şarkıları
-
You're a song
Sen bir şarkısın
Written by the hands of god
Tanrının elleri tarafından yazılmış
Don't get me wrong
Beni yanlış anlama
Cause this might sound to you a bit odd
Çünkü bu kulağa biraz tuhaf gelebilir
But you own the place where all my thoughts go hiding
Ama tüm düşüncelerimin saklanmaya gittiği yere sen sahipsin
And right under your clothes is where I find them
Ve tam elbiselerinin altı, onları bulduğum yer
***
Underneath your clothes
Elbiselerinin altında
There's an endless story
Bitmeyen bir hikaye var
There's the man I chose
Orda seçtiğim adam var
There's my territory
Orası benim özel bölgem
And all the things I deserve
Ve hak ettiğim her şey
For being such a good girl honey
Bu kadar iyi bir kız olduğum için tatlım
***
Because of you
Senden dolayı
I forgot the smart ways to lie
Yalan söylemenin zekice yollarını unuttum
Because of you
Senden dolayı
I'm running out of reasons to cry
Ağlamak için sebeplerim tükeniyor
When the friends are gone
Arkadaşlar gittiğinde
When the party's over
Parti sona erdiğinde
We will still belong to each other
Hala birbirimize ait olacağız
***
Underneath your clothes
Elbiselerinin altında
There's an endless story
Bitmeyen bir hikaye var
There's the man I chose
Orda seçtiğim adam var
There's my territory
Orası benim özel bölgem
And all the things I deserve
Ve hak ettiğim her şey
For being such a good girl honey
Bu kadar iyi bir kız olduğum için tatlım
***
I love you more than all that's on the planet
Seni bu gezegendeki her şeyden daha çok seviyorum
Movin' talkin' walkin' breathing
Hareket ederken, konuşurken, yürürken, nefes alırken
You know it's true
Biliyorsun bu gerçek
Oh baby it's so funny
Oh bebek, bu çok tuhaf
You almost don't believe it
Neredeyse inanmıyorsun
***
As every voice is hanging from the silence
Bütün sesler sessizlikte sarkarken
Lamps are hanging from the ceiling
Lambalar tavandan sarkıyor
Like a lady tied to her manners
Bir hanımefendinin görgüsüne bağlı olduğu gibi
I'm tied up to this feeling
Bu duyguya bağlıyım
***
Underneath your clothes
Elbiselerinin altında
There's an endless story
Bitmeyen bir hikaye var
There's the man I chose
Orda seçtiğim adam var
There's my territory
Orası benim özel bölgem
And all the things I deserve
Ve hak ettiğim her şey
For being such a good girl honey
Bu kadar iyi bir kız olduğum için tatlım