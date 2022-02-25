You're a song Sen bir şarkısın Written by the hands of god Tanrının elleri tarafından yazılmış Don't get me wrong Beni yanlış anlama Cause this might sound to you a bit odd Çünkü bu kulağa biraz tuhaf gelebilir But you own the place where all my thoughts go hiding Ama tüm düşüncelerimin saklanmaya gittiği yere sen sahipsin And right under your clothes is where I find them Ve tam elbiselerinin altı, onları bulduğum yer *** Underneath your clothes Elbiselerinin altında There's an endless story Bitmeyen bir hikaye var There's the man I chose Orda seçtiğim adam var There's my territory Orası benim özel bölgem And all the things I deserve Ve hak ettiğim her şey For being such a good girl honey Bu kadar iyi bir kız olduğum için tatlım *** Because of you Senden dolayı I forgot the smart ways to lie Yalan söylemenin zekice yollarını unuttum Because of you Senden dolayı I'm running out of reasons to cry Ağlamak için sebeplerim tükeniyor When the friends are gone Arkadaşlar gittiğinde When the party's over Parti sona erdiğinde We will still belong to each other Hala birbirimize ait olacağız *** Underneath your clothes Elbiselerinin altında There's an endless story Bitmeyen bir hikaye var There's the man I chose Orda seçtiğim adam var There's my territory Orası benim özel bölgem And all the things I deserve Ve hak ettiğim her şey For being such a good girl honey Bu kadar iyi bir kız olduğum için tatlım *** I love you more than all that's on the planet Seni bu gezegendeki her şeyden daha çok seviyorum Movin' talkin' walkin' breathing Hareket ederken, konuşurken, yürürken, nefes alırken You know it's true Biliyorsun bu gerçek Oh baby it's so funny Oh bebek, bu çok tuhaf You almost don't believe it Neredeyse inanmıyorsun *** As every voice is hanging from the silence Bütün sesler sessizlikte sarkarken Lamps are hanging from the ceiling Lambalar tavandan sarkıyor Like a lady tied to her manners Bir hanımefendinin görgüsüne bağlı olduğu gibi I'm tied up to this feeling Bu duyguya bağlıyım *** Underneath your clothes Elbiselerinin altında There's an endless story Bitmeyen bir hikaye var There's the man I chose Orda seçtiğim adam var There's my territory Orası benim özel bölgem And all the things I deserve Ve hak ettiğim her şey For being such a good girl honey Bu kadar iyi bir kız olduğum için tatlım