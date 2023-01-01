Shawn Mendes

I can't write one song that's not about you Can't drink without thinkin' about you Is it too late to tell you that Everything means nothing if I can't have you? *** I'm in Toronto and I got this view But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed Spending all my nights reading texts from you *** Oh, I'm good at keepin' my distance I know that you're the feelin' I'm missing You know that I hate to admit it But everything means nothin' if I can't have you *** I can't write one song that's not about you Can't drink without thinkin' about you Is it too late to tell you that Everything means nothing if I can't have you? I can't write one song that's not about you Can't drink without thinkin' about you Is it too late to tell you that Everything means nothing if I can't have you? *** I'm so sorry that my timing's off But I can't move on if we're still gonna talk Is it wrong for me to not want half? I want all of you, all the strings attached *** Oh, I'm good at keepin' my distance I know that you're the feelin' I'm missing You know that I hate to admit it But everything means nothin' if I can't have you *** I can't write one song that's not about you Can't drink without thinkin' about you Is it too late to tell you that Everything means nothing if I can't have you? I can't write one song that's not about you Can't drink without thinkin' about you Is it too late to tell you that Everything means nothing if I can't have you? *** I'm trying to move on Forget you, but I hold on Everything means nothing Everything means nothing, babe I'm trying to move on Forget you, but I hold on Everything means nothing if I can't have you, no *** I can't write one song that's not about you Can't drink without thinkin' about you Is it too late to tell you that Everything means nothing if I can't have you? I can't write one song that's not about you Can't drink without thinkin' about you Is it too late to tell you that Everything means nothing if I can't have you?