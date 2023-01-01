It'll Be Okay Şarkı Sözleri
Shawn Mendes It'll Be Okay şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Shawn Mendes It'll Be Okay şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan It'll Be Okay sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Shawn Mendes
It'll Be Okay
Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
Yeah
***
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide
It's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise
***
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy
It'll be okay
If we can't stop the bleeding
We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
***
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh
Oh, there's nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah
***
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide
And it's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise
***
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy
It'll be okay (It'll be okay)
And if we can't stop the bleeding
We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay (don't have to stay)
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
***
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter (ooh-ooh)
***
Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black
I will love you either way