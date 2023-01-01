Shawn Mendes

Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt? Oh, we can try to sedate it But that never works Yeah *** I start to imagine a world where we don't collide It's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise *** If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy It'll be okay If we can't stop the bleeding We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay I will love you either way Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay Ooh-ooh *** Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black Oh Oh, there's nothing more painful Nothing more painful, oh-woah *** I start to imagine a world where we don't collide And it's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise *** If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy It'll be okay (It'll be okay) And if we can't stop the bleeding We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay (don't have to stay) I will love you either way Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay Ooh-ooh *** I will love you either way It might be so sweet It might be so bitter I will love you either way It might be so sweet It might be so bitter (ooh-ooh) *** Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black I will love you either way