Shawn Mendes

You've got a hold of me Don't even know your power I stand a hundred feet But I fall when I'm around ya *** Show me an open door Then you go and slam it on me I can't take anymore I'm saying, baby *** Please have mercy on me Take it easy on my heart Even though you don't mean to hurt me You keep tearing me apart Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart? Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart? *** I'd drive through the night Just to be near you, baby Heart open, testify Tell me that I'm not crazy *** I'm not asking for a lot Just that you're honest with me My pride is all I got I'm saying, baby *** Please have mercy on me Take it easy on my heart Even though you don't mean to hurt me You keep tearing me apart Would you please have mercy on me I'm a puppet on your strings And even though you got good intentions I need you to set me free Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart? Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart? *** Consuming all the air inside my lungs Ripping all the skin from off my bones I'm prepared to sacrifice my life I would gladly do it twice Consuming all the air inside my lungs Ripping all the skin from off my bones I'm prepared to sacrifice my life I would gladly do it twice *** Oh, please have mercy on me Take it easy on my heart Even though you don't mean to hurt me You keep tearing me apart Would you please have mercy on me? I'm a puppet on your string And even though you got good intentions I need you to set me free *** I'm begging you for mercy, mercy I'm begging you, begging you, please, baby I'm begging you for mercy, mercy Ooh, I'm begging you, I'm begging you, yeah