Shawn Mendes

You put me on a pedestal and tell me I'm the best Raise me up into the sky until I'm short of breath, yeah Fill me up with confidence, I say what's in my chest Spill my words and tear me down until there's nothin' left Rearrange the pieces just to fit me with the rest, yeah *** But what if I, what if I trip? What if I, what if I fall? Then am I the monster? Just let me know And what if I, what if I sin? And what if I, what if I break? Yeah Then am I the monster? Yeah Just let me know, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah *** I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal I had big dreams of doin' shows and makin' memories Made some bad moves tryna act cool, upset by they jealousy Liftin' me up (liftin' me up), liftin' me up (yeah) And tearin' me down (down), tearin' me down, yeah (down, down) I'll take responsibility for everything I've done (yeah) Holdin' it against me like you're the holy one (yeah) I had a chip on my shoulder, had to let it go 'Cause unforgiveness keeps them in control I came in with good intentions then I let it go And now I really wanna know *** What if I, what if I trip? (Oh) What if I, what if I fall? (I fall) Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?) Just let me know (let me know) And what if I, what if I sin? (Oh) And what if I, what if I break? Yeah Then am I the monster? (Am I the monster?) Just let me know (oh, please just let me know, yeah) *** La-da-da, da-da (baby, what if I fall down?) La-da-da, da-da-da, da La-da-da-da, da-da La-da-da, da-da-da, da La-da-da-da, da-da (please don't let me fall) La-da-da-da, da-da-da, da La-da-da-da, da-da (oh, please don't let me fall) La-da-da-da, da-da-da, da