There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back Şarkı Sözleri
Shawn Mendes
There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
'Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah
***
She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (mmm)
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
***
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
***
She says that she's never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn't like to wait
Not really into hesitation
***
Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
***
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back
***
'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright, I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright, I know we would be alright
'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright, I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright, we would be alright
***
Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (oh whoa)
There's nothing holdin' me back
I feel so free when you're with me, baby
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back