Sophie and the Giants

Never felt this way before Walking like I own the floor It's Friday and I'm the cure (And so it begins) I want the room to see The dangerous side of me My idiosyncrasies (This song is kicking in) *** This kind of melody Oh, it makes my body move Too hot, you can't cool me down This room is spinning around This kind of melody It gives me nothing to prove Feet off the ground This is my D-N-A sound *** This is my D-N-A sound *** Now I'm in the atmosphere Sweat, blood and dirt cheap beer Yeah, I'm in a different gear (I can't stop it) *** It's getting higher It's getting higher *** This kind of melody Oh, it makes my body move Too hot, you can't cool me down This room is spinning around This kind of melody It gives me nothing to prove Feet off the ground This is my D-N-A sound *** This is my D-N-A sound *** It's getting higher It's getting higher *** This is my D-N-A sound This is my D-N-A sound