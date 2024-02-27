DNA feat. Mearsy Şarkı Sözleri
Sophie and the Giants
DNA feat. Mearsy
-
Never felt this way before
Walking like I own the floor
It's Friday and I'm the cure
(And so it begins)
I want the room to see
The dangerous side of me
My idiosyncrasies
(This song is kicking in)
***
This kind of melody
Oh, it makes my body move
Too hot, you can't cool me down
This room is spinning around
This kind of melody
It gives me nothing to prove
Feet off the ground
This is my D-N-A sound
***
This is my D-N-A sound
***
Now I'm in the atmosphere
Sweat, blood and dirt cheap beer
Yeah, I'm in a different gear
(I can't stop it)
***
It's getting higher
It's getting higher
***
This kind of melody
Oh, it makes my body move
Too hot, you can't cool me down
This room is spinning around
This kind of melody
It gives me nothing to prove
Feet off the ground
This is my D-N-A sound
***
This is my D-N-A sound
***
It's getting higher
It's getting higher
***
This is my D-N-A sound
This is my D-N-A sound