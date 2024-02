Ya leel Ya leel Hadaee mada tawila Wa ana nahos ana wahala ghzalti Wa ana nahos ana wahala Wa ana nahos ana wahala I dream of rain I dream of gardens in the desert sand I wake in vain I dream of love as time runs through my hand I dream of fire These dreams that tie two hearts that will never die Near the flames The shadows play in the shape of the man's desire This desert rose Whose shadow bears the secret promise This desert flower No sweet perfume ever tortured me more than this And now she turns This way she moves in the logic of all my dreams This fire burns I realize that nothing's as it seems I dream of rain I dream of gardens in the desert sand I wake in vain I dream of love as time runs through my hand I dream of rain I lift my gaze to empty skies above I close my eyes The rare perfume is the sweet intoxication of love Ya leel Ya leel I dream of rain I dream of gardens in the desert sand I wake in vain I dream of love as time runs through my hand Sweet desert rose Whose shadow bears the secret promise This desert flower No sweet perfume ever tortured me more than this Sweet desert rose This memory of hidden hearts and souls This desert flower This rare perfume is the sweet intoxication of love Ya leel Ya leel