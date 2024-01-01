I don't drink coffee, I take tea, my dear I like my toast done on one side And you can hear it in my accent when I talk I'm an Englishman in New York See me walking down Fifth Avenue A walking cane here at my side I take it everywhere I walk I'm an Englishman in New York Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien I'm an Englishman in New York Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien I'm an Englishman in New York If "manners maketh man" as someone said He's the hero of the day It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile Be yourself no matter what they say Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien I'm an Englishman in New York Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien I'm an Englishman in New York Modesty, propriety can lead to notoriety You could end up as the only one Gentleness, sobriety are rare in this society At night a candle's brighter than the sun Takes more than combat gear to make a man Takes more than a license for a gun Confront your enemies, avoid them when you can A gentleman will walk but never run If "manners maketh man" as someone said He's the hero of the day It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile Be yourself no matter what they say Be yourself no matter what they say Be yourself no matter what they say Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien) Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York) Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien) Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York) Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien) Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York) Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien) Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York) Be yourself no matter what they say