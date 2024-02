Sleeping child, on my shoulder Those around us, curse the sea Anxious mother turning fearful Who can blame her, blaming me? Inshallah, Inshallah If it be your will, it shall come to pass Inshallah, Inshallah If it be your will As the wind blows, growing colder Against the sad boats, as we flee Anxious eyes, search in darkness With the rising of the sea Inshallah, Inshallah If it be your will, it shall come to pass Inshallah, Inshallah If it be your will Sea of worries, sea of fears In our country, only tears In our future there's no past If it be your will, it shall come to pass Inshallah, Inshallah If it be your will, it shall come to pass Inshallah, Inshallah If it be your will