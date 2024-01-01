If the night turned cold And the stars looked down And you hug yourself On the cold, cold ground You wake the morning In a stranger's coat No one would you see Ask yourself, 'Who'd watch for me? 'My only friend, who could it be?' It's hard to say it I hate to say it But it's probably me When your belly's empty And the hunger's so real And you're too proud to beg And too dumb to steal You search the city For your only friend No-one would you see You ask yourself, 'Who could it be? 'A solitary voice to speak out and set me free' I hate to say it I hate to say it But it's probably me You're not the easiest person that I ever got to know And it's hard for us both to let our feelings show Some would say I should let you go your way You'll only make me cry But if there's one guy, just one guy Who'd lay down his life for you and die It's hard to say it I hate to say it But it's probably me When the world's gone crazy, and it makes no sense And there's only one voice that comes to your defence And the jury's out And your eyes search the room One friendly face is all you need to see And if there's one guy, just one guy Who'd lay down his life for you and die It's hard to say it I hate to say it But it's probably me I hate to say it I hate to say But it's probably me I hate to say it I hate to say But it's probably me I hate to say it I hate to say But it's probably me