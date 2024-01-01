Round, like a circle in a spiral Like a wheel within a wheel Never ending or beginning On an ever-spinning reel Like a snowball down a mountain Or a carnival balloon Like a carousel that's burning Running rings around the moon Like a clock whose hands are sweeping Past the minutes of its face And the world is like an apple Whirling silently in space Like the circles that you find In the windmills of your mind. Like a tunnel that you follow To a tunnel of it's own Down a hollow to a cavern Where the sun has never shone Like a door that keeps revolving In a half-forgotten dream Or the ripples from a pebble Someone tosses in a stream Like a clock whose hands are sweeping Past the minutes of its face And the world is like an apple Whirling silently in space Like the circles that you find In the windmills of your mind. Keys that jingle in your pocket Words that jangle in your head Why did summer go so quickly Was it something that you said Lovers walk along the shore Andeave their footprints in the sand Is the sound of distant drumming Just the fingers of your hand Pictures hanging in a hallway And a fragment of this song Half-remembered names and faces But to whom do they belong When you knew that it was over Were you suddenly aware That the autumn leaves were turning To the color of her hair Like a circle in a spiral Like a wheel within a wheel Never ending or beginning On an ever-spinning reel As the images unwind Like the circles that you find In the windmills of your mind. Pictures hanging in a hallway And the fragment of this song Half-remembered names and faces But to whom do they belong When you knew that it was over Were you suddenly aware That the autumn leaves were turning To the color of her hair Like a circle in a spiral Like a wheel within a wheel Never ending or beginning On an ever-spinning reel As the images unwind Like the circles that you find In the windmills of your mind.