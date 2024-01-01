Stray Kids

사건 발생, 잊지 못할 사건 치명적인 매력에 홀라당 빠져 자꾸 나를 자극하는 넌 출처가 없는 문제야, 풀어야 할 숙제야 Can I be your boyfriend? 너를 대하는 태도 거짓 하나 없어 no cap 너에게 하고 싶은 말로 가득 찼어 my case 완벽함 앞에 어떤 말로도 부족해 You got me losing patience 걷잡을 수 없는 emotion 떠올라 니 모습 봐 I never feel alright 수많은 감정이 충돌해, 왜 이래? Rolling in the deep inside my head You got me bad 무장해제 신속하게 네게로 moving, on my way (whao) Why do I keep getting attracted? 자석 같이 끌려가 I cannot explain this reaction 이것밖에 One-Four-Three Why do I keep getting attracted? 니 모습만 떠올라 I cannot explain this emotion One-Four-Three, I love you A-B-C-D-E-F-G-I Wanna send my code to you Eight letters is all it takes And I'm gonna let you know, oh 너 말곤 높이 쌓아뒀지 barricade (barricade) 원하는 대로 불러도 돼 code name (call me, baby) 욕심이래도 되고 싶어 soulmate (whoo) 이 맘은 점점 더 upgrade 'cause You got me losing patience 걷잡을 수 없는 emotion 떠올라 니 모습 봐 I never feel alright 수많은 감정이 충돌해, 왜 이래? Rolling in the deep inside my head You got me bad 무장해제 신속하게 네게로 moving, on my way (whao) Why do I keep getting attracted? 자석 같이 끌려가 I cannot explain this reaction 이것밖에 One-Four-Three Why do I keep getting attracted? 니 모습만 떠올라 I cannot explain this emotion One-Four-Three, I love you Heartbeat 나의 모든 상태 지금 위기 (위기) 너의 모습 ain't no "False" 나의 속맘 다시 repeat (repeat) Walking next to you, but I'm falling (falling) 더 깊게 빠져들어 끌리지 You're pulling me deeper and deeper I try to get out, but I can't stop Can I be the one? Yeah, I'll be the one 무모하게 도전해 오그라드는 표현 머릿속이 띵하고 무감정은 손절 Moving, I'm on my way (yeeh) Why do I keep getting attracted? 니 모습만 떠올라 I cannot explain this emotion One-Four-Three, I love you Why do I keep getting attracted? 자석 같이 끌려가 I cannot explain this reaction (이것밖에) I'm gonna let you know (know) I'm just gonna go (go) And hold you so I'm never letting go I'm gonna let you know (know) That I'm just gonna go (just go) Yeah 난 너에게로 지금 출발합니다 바로 like I'm Never letting go, oh I cannot explain this emotion One-Four-Three, I love you