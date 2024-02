She came down from Chicago Where the mighty winds blow She was a picture in a frame And she said I gotta hit the highway Are you going my way She didn't say her name And I said Cause I've been looking for a girl like you To come and travel with a boy like me Would you come and sing a little melody And I've been waiting for a partner in crime Split every dollar and share every dime Would you come and sing a little harmony Through Colorado And onto the next show We were dancing in the street It didn't matter where we were As long as we were together We could always feel the beat Cause I've been looking for a girl like you To come and travel with a boy like me Would you come and sing a little melody And I've been waiting for a partner in crime Split every dollar and share every dime Would you come and sing a little harmony We hit San Francisco And it felt just like home We didn't wanna leave But we got back on the road And we were following the coast To see what we could see Cause I've been looking for a girl like you To come and travel with a boy like me Would you come and sing a little melody And I've been waiting for a partner in crime Split every dollar and share every dime Would you come and sing a little harmony Down in San Diego It's as far as we'll go Still don't know her name