So am I still waiting For this world to stop hating Can't find a good reason Can't find hope to believe in *** Drop dead A bullet to my head Your words are like a gun in hand Can't change the state of the nation We just need some motivation *** These eyes Have seen no conviction Just lies and more contradiction So tell me what would you say I'd say it's time Too late *** So am I still waiting For this world to stop hating Can't find a good reason Can't find hope to believe in *** Ignorance And understanding We're the first ones to jump in line Out a step for what we believe in But who's left to stop the bleeding *** How far Will we take this It's not hard to see through the fakeness So tell me what would you say I'd say it's time Too late *** This can't last forever Time won't make things better I feel so alone Can't help ourselves And no one knows That this is worthless tell me so *** What have we done We're in a war that can't be won This can't be real I don't know what to feel