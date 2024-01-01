I'll never take part in the growing population Or waste my time with further education Forget what we know, It's just a big show What they want to control *** So jaded, Frustrated, It's all so complicated Fashion, No passion Surrounds me *** All I know is I've heard this all before Reality's a bore, You ask me to believe in something fake Well, I can't bring myself to do what you want me to This is who we are and nothing's gonna change *** Nothing's gonna change *** I can't take part in the businessman illusion I'll take my chance in the real world confusion Don't blame us Who do we trust When they're so dishonest? *** No patience, This nation's Obsessed with exploitation Lying, Denying Surrounds me *** All I know is I've heard this all before, Reality's a bore You ask me to believe in something fake Well, I can't bring myself to do what you want me to This is who we are and nothing's gonna change *** Don't think you can ignore us Don't tell me that we're to blame Don't pick our future for us Or act like we're the same *** All I know is I've heard this all before, Reality's a bore You ask me to believe in something fake Well, I, can't bring myself to do what you want me to This is who we are and nothing's gonna change *** Thanks for nothing (I've heard this all before) Thanks for nothing (reality's a bore) Thanks for nothing (I'll never be the same) Thanks for nothing (and nothing's gonna change)