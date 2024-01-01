Thanks for Nothing Şarkı Sözleri
Sum 41
Thanks for Nothing
I'll never take part in the growing population
Or waste my time with further education
Forget what we know,
It's just a big show
What they want to control
***
So jaded,
Frustrated,
It's all so complicated
Fashion,
No passion
Surrounds me
***
All I know is I've heard this all before
Reality's a bore,
You ask me to believe in something fake
Well, I can't bring myself to do what you want me to
This is who we are and nothing's gonna change
***
Nothing's gonna change
***
I can't take part in the businessman illusion
I'll take my chance in the real world confusion
Don't blame us
Who do we trust
When they're so dishonest?
***
No patience,
This nation's
Obsessed with exploitation
Lying,
Denying
Surrounds me
***
All I know is I've heard this all before,
Reality's a bore
You ask me to believe in something fake
Well, I can't bring myself to do what you want me to
This is who we are and nothing's gonna change
***
Don't think you can ignore us
Don't tell me that we're to blame
Don't pick our future for us
Or act like we're the same
***
All I know is I've heard this all before,
Reality's a bore
You ask me to believe in something fake
Well, I, can't bring myself to do what you want me to
This is who we are and nothing's gonna change
***
Thanks for nothing
(I've heard this all before)
Thanks for nothing
(reality's a bore)
Thanks for nothing
(I'll never be the same)
Thanks for nothing
(and nothing's gonna change)