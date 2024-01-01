Everybody's got their problems (problems) Everybody says the same thing to you It's just a matter how you solve them (solve them) And knowing how to change the things you've been through *** I feel I've come to realize How fast life can be compromised Step back to see what's going on I can't believe this happened to you This happened to you *** It's just a problem that I'm faced with, Am I Not the only one that hates to standby Complication's headed first in this line With all these pictures running through my mind *** Knowing endless Consequences I feel so useless in this Get back, Step back, And as for me, I can't believe *** Part of me, won't agree Cause I don't know if it's for sure Suddenly, suddenly I don't feel so insecure [Repeat: x2] Anymore (So) *** Everybody's got their problems (problems) Everybody says the same thing to you It's just a matter how you solve them (solve them) What else are we supposed to do *** Part of me, won't agree Cause I don't know if it's for sure Suddenly, suddenly I don't feel so insecure Anymore (So) *** Why do things that matter the most Never end up being what we chose Now that I find out, it ain't so bad I don't think I knew what I had