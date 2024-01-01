The Hell Song Şarkı Sözleri
Everybody's got their problems (problems)
Everybody says the same thing to you
It's just a matter how you solve them (solve them)
And knowing how to change the things you've been through
***
I feel I've come to realize
How fast life can be compromised
Step back to see what's going on
I can't believe this happened to you
This happened to you
***
It's just a problem that I'm faced with, Am I
Not the only one that hates to standby
Complication's headed first in this line
With all these pictures running through my mind
***
Knowing endless
Consequences
I feel so useless in this
Get back,
Step back,
And as for me, I can't believe
***
Part of me, won't agree
Cause I don't know if it's for sure
Suddenly, suddenly
I don't feel so insecure [Repeat: x2]
Anymore (So)
***
Everybody's got their problems (problems)
Everybody says the same thing to you
It's just a matter how you solve them (solve them)
What else are we supposed to do
***
Part of me, won't agree
Cause I don't know if it's for sure
Suddenly, suddenly
I don't feel so insecure
Anymore (So)
***
Why do things that matter the most
Never end up being what we chose
Now that I find out, it ain't so bad
I don't think I knew what I had